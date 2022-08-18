UTC Portsmouth celebrates first student off to Oxford University as a third of grades reach highest levels
AT UTC Portsmouth, the college is celebrating its first student heading off to an Oxbridge university, with students and teachers hoping the Covid-19 disruption will bring more flexibility to education system.
Vice principal Ryan Gibson said making allowances for Covid-19 disruption to welcome under-performing GCSE students had paid off in the majority of instances.
He said: ‘We have had students we wouldn’t accept it on to courses in a normal year. I have spoke to one student this morning and normally his GCSEs wouldn’t have got him a place here, but we gave him a shot. He’s now going on to study astrophysics at the University of Nottingham.’
UTC Portsmouth has reported 30 per cent of its grades reaching A* or A level, with 19 per cent of students gaining AAB or higher grades.
Among the high achievers was Freya McCauley-Wright, 18, who gained top grades in biology, chemistry, English literature and language, meaning she is off to Oxford to take on English.
She said: 'I'm going to see where university takes me, but I'd like to do some form of sports journalism.’
Meanwhile student Ethan Hards, 18, is looking for a remark in his biology A-level – as he is just one mark short of an A.
He said: ‘I was mildly disappointed, but over all I’m happy with my results.’
Joe Callaghan, 18, who achieved As in computer sciences, physics, maths, said he hopes that the Covid-19 pandemic teaches the government to be more flexible with grading.
He said: 'In the future I hope there's more appreciation that not everyone is great in exam conditions.
'Doing things differently - it works.'