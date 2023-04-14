The 90-year-old woman was left stunned after turning up to Santander in Commercial Road on Wednesday around midday to withdraw cash – but was told no money was available over the counter.

The female said she spotted a sign outside on the bank window stating ‘no cash over the counter’ before entering the bank to discover a queue that nearly spilled out onto the street.

Santander in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google

The woman told The News: ‘You may well have heard the expression “the pub with no beer” but the “bank with no cash?”

‘On arrival at Santander a queue of customers had already formed inside the bank from the counter, right back to the street door inside the bank. One single cashier was patiently advising “no cash” over the counter.

‘Customers were advised they could still draw £200 per day cash from the cash machines, inside and outside the bank.’

But with the pensioner needing to draw a larger sum of cash, she was left frustrated when told this was not possible. ‘I was advised I could travel to the next nearest branch at Waterlooville where they may have the ready cash or another branch but not at Commercial Road,’ she said.

The customer added: ‘I was sorely disappointed and left in utter frustration.’

A spokesman for Santander has now explained the bank’s mysterious reasons for not being able to provide its basic function of delivering cash to its customers over the counter. He said: ‘The counter at Santander’s Commercial Road Portsmouth branch was temporarily closed on Wednesday for maintenance work.

‘The branch remained open supporting customers, and customers were able to withdraw cash using the branch ATM machine. The branch is now operating as usual.’

