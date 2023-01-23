News you can trust since 1877
Romantic table setting for Valentines day

Valentine's Day: Here are the 11 most romantic restaurants in Portsmouth according to Tripadvisor

AS Valentine’s Day approaches, many will be searching for the best restaurant to take their loved one – here are the 11 most romantic restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor.

By Sophie Lewis
3 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 12:06pm

From tapas and burgers to Michelin starred restaurants, there is an array of places on offer across Portsmouth.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and for those on a mission to make their evening as romantic as possible, here is a list of the most romantic restaurants across the city – according to Tripadvisor.

1. Restaurant 27, Southsea

Restaurant 27 has been rated 5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor with 1,305 reviews.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

2. Maya, Southsea

Maya has been rated 5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor with 137 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

3. The Rocka Restaurant, Portsmouth

The Rocka Restaurant has been rated 5 out of on Tripadvisor with 464 reviews.

Photo: -

4. The Chambers, Southsea

The Chambers has been rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor with 1512 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

