Gunwharf Quays has announced that two restaurants will be joining the delicious list of food and drink venues in the shopping centre.

An award-winning independent gastropub, Tap & Tandoor, is set to open its doors this week and it will be Gunwharf Quays' only Indian restaurant, with a unique mix of traditional flavours with modern craft beer, cocktails and live sports on offer. The new location also boasts a large outdoor terrace with stunning views of the harbour and is located next to The Alchemist.

A representative from Tap & Tandoor said: “We can’t wait to bring our unique concept to Gunwharf Quay’s and provide a brand new experience for guests to the designer outlet as well as the local community.”

To make things even better, an American-style restaurant, Slim Chickens, will also be opening its doors at midday on January 26. Arkansas-born Slim Chickens, specialises in fresh, homemade Southern-inspired dishes and will open its 50th restaurant at the Portsmouth-based outlet. To celebrate their opening, the first 30 diners will be treated to three of their best-selling chicken tenders, free of charge.

Richard Pigott, operations director of Slim Chickens, said: “Gunwharf Quay Portsmouth is a prime destination for us, and we are thrilled to establish ourselves in the heart of this waterfront city. With our made-to-order, fresh culinary creations, we provide the perfect pitstop for city dwellers, and our Slim Chickens app offers an array of enticing offers, with our app loyalty programme and weekly saver offers. We simply can't contain our excitement as we prepare to unlock the doors to Portsmouth.”

Slim Chickens have also partnered up with Cadbury’s, who are celebrating their 200th anniversary, and diners who purchase a meal including any Cadbury milkshake and receive their first loyalty stamp on the app at the till between January 26 and 28 will be entered into a prize draw. Prizes will include five pairs of football tickets to Premier League fixtures, ten Ninja Blasts, ten fitness equipment sets, four tickets to a Portsmouth FC game and a signed shirt from Portsmouth FC.

