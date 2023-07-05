News you can trust since 1877
Vanguard Comics in Gosport will host a Batman Day following Star Wars success

A Batman day will be taking place at a popular comic store spot in Gosport – and the super hero himself will be attending.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 19:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 19:46 BST

Vanguard Comics hosted a Star Wars day on May 4 this year where the owner, Mark Bennett, invited the cosplay community to pose for photos and celebrate one of the most famous film series created.

The event was so successful that Mark has decided to host another photo event where customers will be welcome to look through the store’s Batman comics and meet some real life heroes.

Vanguard Comics will be hosting a Batman day where customers will be able to get a photo with the super hero himself.
Mark Bennett, the owner of Vanguard Comics, said: ‘We are doing Batman day in response to the Star Wars day and because we have got a lot of cosplay friends who are really keen to get involved and support the event.

‘I just want people to come and have a good time and enjoy themselves. I am also being supported by Gosport Steampunk Society and I just like the fact that people want to come and have fun and that is what comics are all about.’

The photo event will be taking place at the Vanguard Comics store on September 10 from 1pm onwards and anyone is welcome to attend.

