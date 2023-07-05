The event was so successful that Mark has decided to host another photo event where customers will be welcome to look through the store’s Batman comics and meet some real life heroes.

Vanguard Comics will be hosting a Batman day where customers will be able to get a photo with the super hero himself.

Mark Bennett, the owner of Vanguard Comics, said: ‘We are doing Batman day in response to the Star Wars day and because we have got a lot of cosplay friends who are really keen to get involved and support the event.

‘I just want people to come and have a good time and enjoy themselves. I am also being supported by Gosport Steampunk Society and I just like the fact that people want to come and have fun and that is what comics are all about.’