Vegan beauty brand founder battles back from cancer and miscarriages in mission to go global

Sian Louise, who runs the Warsash-based Obvs beauty brand, has seen a rapid growth in her handmade, organic and vegan range since launching it last year.

But the determined entrepreneur faced huge personal hurdles, with the shock diagnosis of cervical cancers coming right in the middle of setting up her brand.

And prior to that, Sian had experienced the trauma of suffering two miscarriages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sian Louise, who runs the Warsash-based Obvs beauty brand, has seen a rapid growth in her handmade, organic and vegan range since launching it last year.

But despite all of this, the beauty pioneer successfully managed to secure a packaging deal – becoming one of the first in the world to use a new, 100 per cent biodegradable packaging.

Now, after winning the Vegan Skincare of the Year in the South East Prestige Awards and the bronze award for ‘Leave on Skincare’ at the Organic Naked Moisturiser Free From Skincare Awards, Sian is stepping up ambitions to go global, aiming to expand Obvs across the UK and into Europe and America.

Sian said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to have won these awards which will help to raise the profile and reputation of the Obvs brand.

Sian Louise, who runs the Warsash-based Obvs beauty brand, has seen a rapid growth in her handmade, organic and vegan range since launching it last year.

‘Over the past year I have faced many physical and emotional challenges and I’m so proud of the success of Obvs after just one year.’

Sian created the Obvs brand when she needed some treatment for her own skin conditions but was not able to find anything on the high street that worked.

‘After my second miscarriage and multiple rounds of IVF treatment my hormones were all over the place and my skin was constantly breaking out in terrible acne,’ she said.

‘After relentlessly trying different products I couldn’t find anything to cure my acne. That’s why I decided to formulate my own cream.’

A selection of products available at Sian Louise's beauty brand, Obvs

SEE ALSO: 13 best pictures of Wickham Festival so far

But in November 2021, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer – discovered by chance when an admin error meant she turned up six months early for a smear test. She’s since been given the all-clear after treatment.