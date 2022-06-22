Vehicle fire in Hayling Island causing delays for drivers in sweltering heat

A VEHICLE fire in Hayling Island is causing delays to drivers this afternoon.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:18 pm

Travel service Romanse report the incident on the A3023/Havant Road is partially blocked in both directions near Victoria Road due to the blaze amid sweltering temperatures.

The incident has caused delays in both directions of about 20 minutes.

It was reported at 2.51pm.

Fire crews are thought to be on the scene.

No details have been released about those in the car.

It is not known what caused the fire at this stage.

