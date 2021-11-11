Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
A person has been hit by a train between Clapham Junction and Wimbledon disrupting trains on this line, which include services heading to Portsmouth and Hampshire.
South Western Railway has said: ‘We have received reports that a person has been struck by a train between Wimbledon and Clapham Junction.
‘Our response teams are working with the emergency services to assist with the incident. In order to allow emergency services access to the railway all power to the track will need to be switched off in the affected area.
‘For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point. We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’
Disruption is expected to last for hours.
Slip road remains closed
Latest update on the M27 incident: Slip road remains closed, according to AA Traffic map
Traffic ‘was held’ on M27 earlier
AA Traffic reports: ‘Traffic was held between J7 and J8 for ten minutes.’