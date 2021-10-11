Vehicle overturns on M3 link to M27 on opposite side of carriageway where vehicle transporter caught fire this morning
A VEHICLE has overturned and is blocking the M3 link road to the M27 – on the opposite side of the carriageway where a lorry transporter was on fire this morning causing huge delays.
The latest incident on the M3 slip road has seen a vehicle sprawled across all lanes leading to the National Highways South East to declare: ‘Closure expected for long period of time.’
A picture of the southbound incident between junction 13 on the M3 and junction 4 of the M27 showed the large vehicle blocking the two lanes with traffic – including a lorry – building up behind it.
It comes after an earlier incident on the opposite carriageway of the M27 link to the M3 northbound that led to emergency crews racing to the scene after a vehicle transporter exploded into flames.
As of the last update by travel service Romanse, the link road northbound remained closed following the incident at around 7.30am.
Traffic delays of around 20 minutes remain between junction 3 and junction 5 on the M27.