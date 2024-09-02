Verity’s Gift, a charity supporting young adults and children in the community, unveiled a new home for its booknook in Emsworth on Saturday, August 31. Verity’s Booknook, a book sharing scheme, was opened in a newly refurbished red telephone box having previously been housed in a more modern BT phone box which did not have a door.

Crowds gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening with much of the community buying into the scheme from the very start. Having started in Lockdown when Leane Stevenson left 10 books propped up in a post box, it is now a hugely popular service with people regularly queuing to look at the books on offer.

The new home was needed as BT had previously given notice that the original box would be destroyed and the door was removed. Thankfully after lengthy discussions with BT they agreed local charity Verity’s Gift could adopt the box. A GoFundME page was then launched to buy a new permanent post box that had a door and would be more attractive to look at. Saturday saw the culmination of those efforts.

Here are 8 fantastic photos of the opening:

1 . Verity's Booknook opening A community book sharing initiative is celebrating the opening of its new home in Emsworth. | Matthew Clark Photo Sales

2 . Verity's Booknook opening Leane Stevenson and Harriot Turner at the Veritysbooknook opening | Matthew Clark Photo Sales

3 . Veritysbooknook opening The community has really bought into the scheme with many donating to a GoFundMe page to help purchase the new refurbished telephone box. | Matthew Clark Photo Sales