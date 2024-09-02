Verity's Booknook's new home in Emsworth opened by Verity's Gift as community celebrates book sharing initiative

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:21 BST

A community book sharing initiative has a new permanent home in an old fashioned telephone box.

Verity’s Gift, a charity supporting young adults and children in the community, unveiled a new home for its booknook in Emsworth on Saturday, August 31. Verity’s Booknook, a book sharing scheme, was opened in a newly refurbished red telephone box having previously been housed in a more modern BT phone box which did not have a door.

Crowds gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening with much of the community buying into the scheme from the very start. Having started in Lockdown when Leane Stevenson left 10 books propped up in a post box, it is now a hugely popular service with people regularly queuing to look at the books on offer.

The new home was needed as BT had previously given notice that the original box would be destroyed and the door was removed. Thankfully after lengthy discussions with BT they agreed local charity Verity’s Gift could adopt the box. A GoFundME page was then launched to buy a new permanent post box that had a door and would be more attractive to look at. Saturday saw the culmination of those efforts.

Here are 8 fantastic photos of the opening:

A community book sharing initiative is celebrating the opening of its new home in Emsworth.

1. Verity's Booknook opening

A community book sharing initiative is celebrating the opening of its new home in Emsworth. | Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
Leane Stevenson and Harriot Turner at the Veritysbooknook opening

2. Verity's Booknook opening

Leane Stevenson and Harriot Turner at the Veritysbooknook opening | Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
The community has really bought into the scheme with many donating to a GoFundMe page to help purchase the new refurbished telephone box.

3. Veritysbooknook opening

The community has really bought into the scheme with many donating to a GoFundMe page to help purchase the new refurbished telephone box. | Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
Books have been painted onto the side of the telephone box with some naming key contributors to the poject.

4. Verity's Booknook opening

Books have been painted onto the side of the telephone box with some naming key contributors to the poject. | Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EmsworthBooks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.