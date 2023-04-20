The Parade Ground at Fort Nelson is hosting the breathtaking figures which are a poignant and emotional reminder of those who lost their lives during the 10- week conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina.

Silhouettes of 258 military personnel and civilians who died stand in the grounds giving people the opportunity to pay their respects and digest the barbaric consequences of war.

The installation is particularly fitting to the city which played a significant role in the conflict and the creator, Dan Barton, who is the founder of Standing with Giants, wanted to create a piece of art that will demonstrate the true cost of war.

Standing With Giants an outdoor art installation with life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands conflict. Veteran Mark Edwards Picture: Sarah Standing (200423-2230)

Officially open to visitors from Friday until July 9, on Thursday veterans who served in the Falklands war were welcomed to take a first look at the beautiful yet sombre creation.

John Erskine, known as Joe, was on HMS Hydra, which was an ambulance ship during the conflict. He helped on trips back and forth from Montevideo in Uruguay, ferrying the wounded soldiers from a hospital ship.

After being in the Royal Navy for 34 years, Joe never forgot the visions of the conflict and when he found out that Standing with Giants were on tour with their artwork, he suggested that they should contact Fort Nelson as Portsmouth played a pivotal role in the Falklands – and they did.

He said: ‘It was quite harrowing because we were dealing with the wounded as they were stabilised. They were taken off of the hospital ship, which was SS Uganda and we took them in groups to Montevideo.’

From left, veterans Mark Edwards, Barrie Jones, John Galway, Dan Barton, founder of Standing With Giants, David Atkinson and Joe Erskine. Picture: Sarah Standing (200423-2214)

Joe said that everyone on the ship including the kitchen staff helped with the injured.

He said: ‘We did about five or six trips with about 80 to 100 each time and there three of our ships that were used for it.

‘I have been involved in Fort Nelson with the 40th exhibition of the Falklands and I knew that Standing with Giants had been in the Falklands and was travelling to the south so I made the suggestion to them that they make contact with Fort Nelson which is a secure place in Portsmouth for the installation –I am so proud that it is here.’

The installation has already been to Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, and at the Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln as well as in the Falklands and as it makes its way down to the south, Fort Nelson is the first place to host it in the area.

A view of silhouettes which are part of the Standing With Giants art installation at the Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in Portsmouth. The outdoor installation features life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands Conflict. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Dan Barton, creator of Standing with Giants, spent three months creating the 258 silhouettes and he said that the process has been very emotional.

He said: ‘When you are making them you are thinking about what these guys went through and what they suffered and it can get quite emotional and that is why I did the installation.

‘I am very aware of veterans not speaking about war but they should’ve been screaming it from the roof tops how awful war is.’

The artist restores historic buildings for work and he has to take long periods of time away from his job to create these spectacular pieces, of which have left their mark on thousands of people.

A view of silhouettes which are part of the Standing With Giants art installation at the Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in Portsmouth. The outdoor installation features life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands Conflict. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

He said: ‘It took about three months to make and I heard on the news about the war in Ukraine so I was making these cut-outs with tears running down my face.’

Dan said that the work produced has had a brilliant response and that those who have seen the most recent project have been extremely grateful to him for taking the time to create the installation.

Barrie Jones, 63, from Portsmouth, who served as a leading radio operator LRO(G) on HMS Intrepid, said: ‘I am absolutely stunned. The emotion it brings out, I was expecting something special, the moment you come round the corner, see the poppies, everything, it’s just absolutely brilliant.

‘A very, very fitting tribute to those who never came back.’

Mr Jones placed a scarf, knitted especially for veterans and families, on one of the silhouettes before taking a moment to remember those who died.

Dan Barton, creator of Standing with Giants, stands next to silhouettes which are part of the Standing With Giants art installation at the Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in Portsmouth. The outdoor installation features life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands Conflict. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Falklands. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

He said: ‘The scarves mean the world to us, the one I placed on the silhouette was as a tribute for them all. It’s very, very emotional.’

Dan added: ‘It is really really nice to meet the veterans today and they are so appreciative and I hope it has a positive impact on them.’

Fort Nelson has an exhibition for the Falklands conflict which happened 41 years ago this year and the exhibition began in May 2022 and will go on until July, 2, 2023.

The exhibition explores what role Portsmouth played in the conflict and it features recordings of local servicemen talking about their experiences, as well as photographs from The News.

John Galway, who was on HMS Sheffield during the Falkland conflict, said: ‘We assisted in putting it all up so we were here Monday and Tuesday and to see it finished is amazing.

‘When you actually see it like this it makes you think about it all. Even before you actually get to the fort, when you drive up you can see it through the trees.’

Public engagement manager, Lizzie Puddick, said: ‘We are honoured to host this art installation and think it will be a striking reminder of how many lives were lost in the Falklands conflict.

‘The Falklands affected a lot of our local community in Portsmouth and Hampshire, so Fort Nelson seems a fitting place for Standing with Giants to be on display.’

The installation will be free for people to visit when they attend the museum and visitors are encouraged to book their ticket to guarentee entry as the site has limited capacity.

Falklands veteran Andy Gatherer looks up at one of the silhouettes which are part of the Standing With Giants art installation at the Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in Portsmouth. The outdoor installation features life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands Conflict. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Falklands. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire