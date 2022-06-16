Veterans treated to free lunch at Wimpy, Southsea as part of jubilee celebrations

Fort Cumberland veterans were provided complimentary lunches by Wimpy in Southsea after the franchise wanted to support the Forgotten Veterans UK charity.
The idea was put to its owner Billy Manning Limited which owns the fairground and amusements at Clarence Pier and it provided about 20 veterans with lunches as part of jubilee celebrations.
To mark the occasion Wimpy volunteered to pay for 23 meals for a charity, care home or support veterans.
Debbie Taylor from Billy Manning, said: ‘It's important to support veterans. This charity was suggested to us, the same as the lunch club at Cathedral House because they help local people. It's very important for us to sponsor local charities.
‘Our directors were keen to get involved.’
Billy Manning will also provide a further 20 lunches for the luncheon club at Cathedral House.