The crowd enjoying Fatherson on the Castle Stage. Picture: (250819-022)

Victorious Festival 2019: 43 of the best pictures from Sunday at Portsmouth festival

Victorious Festival came to an end with a bang thanks to a headline slot by New Order and many other bands throughout the day 

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of photos from Sunday at Victorious Festival? 

Fatherson on the Castle Stage. Picture: (250819-019)
Vernon Nash
Security guards dancing to Great Scott 80s on the Seaside Stage. Picture: (250819-016)
A young audience for band Deniz Muharrem on the real Ale Stage. Picture: (250819-012)
The Acoustic Stage. Picture: (250819-011)
