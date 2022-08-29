Victorious Festival 2022: Pictures from day 3 of the Portsmouth festival including Sam Fender, The Libertines and Sam Ryder
HUGE crowds greeted the acts performing on the final day of this year’s Victorious festival – and here are the best photos of Sam Fender, Suede, The Libertines, and more.
Some of the biggest names in music took to the stage in Southsea Common as the three-day festival drew to a close.
Sam Fender saw out the event from the main stage with fireworks and pyrotechnics, and told the crowd: ‘This is the third time we have headlined a festival, and it’s an honour to be here.’
MORE LIKE THIS: Victorious Festival 2022: 23 best crowd, group and family pictures at day 2 of Portsmouth festival, Huge crowds pack out Southsea Common and Castle Field as day 2 featuring Declan McKenna, Paulo Nutini and Bastille wows festivalgoers
Here are our best pictures of some of the bands, crowds, and musicians that performed at Victorious festival on day three.
Page 1 of 3