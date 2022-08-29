News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Fans watch Sam Fender play the final headline set at the main Common Stage at Victorious Festival.

Victorious Festival 2022: Pictures from day 3 of the Portsmouth festival including Sam Fender, The Libertines and Sam Ryder

HUGE crowds greeted the acts performing on the final day of this year’s Victorious festival – and here are the best photos of Sam Fender, Suede, The Libertines, and more.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:29 am

Some of the biggest names in music took to the stage in Southsea Common as the three-day festival drew to a close.

Sam Fender saw out the event from the main stage with fireworks and pyrotechnics, and told the crowd: ‘This is the third time we have headlined a festival, and it’s an honour to be here.’

MORE LIKE THIS: Victorious Festival 2022: 23 best crowd, group and family pictures at day 2 of Portsmouth festival, Huge crowds pack out Southsea Common and Castle Field as day 2 featuring Declan McKenna, Paulo Nutini and Bastille wows festivalgoers

Here are our best pictures of some of the bands, crowds, and musicians that performed at Victorious festival on day three.

1. Sam Fender wowed the crowd with fireworks and sing-a-long tunes

Sam Fender playing at Victorious Festival, Southsea on Sunday 28th August 2022

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

2. Suede brought a lot of rock and roll attitude at Victorious Festival

Suede frontman Brett Anderson gave it his all as the band brought the rock-and-roll to the Common Stage.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

3. The Libertines put on an emotional set at the Common Stage

Legendary band The Libertines showed the two likely lads Carl Barat and Pete Doherty still have a lot of love for each other, more than two decades after the pair formed the group.

Photo: Paul Windor

Photo Sales

4. Sam Ryder appeared to have huge fun with the Victorious crowd

Eurovision superstar Sam Ryder received huge love from the crowd with his showmanship.

Photo: Paul Windor

Photo Sales
Sam FenderPortsmouthSuede
Next Page
Page 1 of 3