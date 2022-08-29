Some of the biggest names in music took to the stage in Southsea Common as the three-day festival drew to a close.

Sam Fender saw out the event from the main stage with fireworks and pyrotechnics, and told the crowd: ‘This is the third time we have headlined a festival, and it’s an honour to be here.’

Here are our best pictures of some of the bands, crowds, and musicians that performed at Victorious festival on day three.

1. Sam Fender wowed the crowd with fireworks and sing-a-long tunes Sam Fender playing at Victorious Festival, Southsea on Sunday 28th August 2022 Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Suede brought a lot of rock and roll attitude at Victorious Festival Suede frontman Brett Anderson gave it his all as the band brought the rock-and-roll to the Common Stage. Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. The Libertines put on an emotional set at the Common Stage Legendary band The Libertines showed the two likely lads Carl Barat and Pete Doherty still have a lot of love for each other, more than two decades after the pair formed the group. Photo: Paul Windor

4. Sam Ryder appeared to have huge fun with the Victorious crowd Eurovision superstar Sam Ryder received huge love from the crowd with his showmanship. Photo: Paul Windor