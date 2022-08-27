Victorious Festival 2022: 22 pictures of bands and musicians performing at day 2 of Portsmouth festival including Paolo Nutini, Declan McKenna and The Wombats
PEOPLE flocked from across the UK to watch these famous bands and musicians perform at Victorious festival.
Some of the biggest names in music took to the stage in Southsea Common during glorious sunshine.
One performer that particularly took to the Portsmouth crowd was Declan McKenna.
Before starting his set, he addressed the crowd: ‘I woke up this morning and I knew where I wanted to be - Portsmouth baby.’
Here are 22 pictures of some of the bands and musicians that performed at Victorious festival on day two.
