Burgers, hot dogs, shoulder of lamb, oriental food, vegan dishes, coffee stalls with donuts and muffins were just some of the huge variety foods for people to try.

A classic burger with fries was £16 at one stall with the same dish £4 cheaper at another place.

Food stalls at Victorious Festival

Elsewhere fish and chips was £14 while a cup of tea and latte with four donuts was £14. A vegan bacon butty was £12 at one stall.

Michael Patrick, 35, of Southsea, said: “There’s lots of choice and the burger I had was nice but it’s not cheap. It seems a lot for what it is.”

Gavin Williams, 44, said: “I was surprised at being charged £14 for four donuts and a cup of tea and a coffee. It was very nice though.”