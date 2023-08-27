Victorious Festival 2023: Burger and chips £16 - see some of the prices for food at the festival
Burgers, hot dogs, shoulder of lamb, oriental food, vegan dishes, coffee stalls with donuts and muffins were just some of the huge variety foods for people to try.
A classic burger with fries was £16 at one stall with the same dish £4 cheaper at another place.
Elsewhere fish and chips was £14 while a cup of tea and latte with four donuts was £14. A vegan bacon butty was £12 at one stall.
Michael Patrick, 35, of Southsea, said: “There’s lots of choice and the burger I had was nice but it’s not cheap. It seems a lot for what it is.”
Gavin Williams, 44, said: “I was surprised at being charged £14 for four donuts and a cup of tea and a coffee. It was very nice though.”
Meanwhile, other stalls had reduced their prices with one place taking a pound off a meal deal to bring it down to £6 from £7. They had also reduced other items such as glow sticks and glasses.