Friends, Caroline Lord and Gale Banks were both at the site from the very beginning this morning and they are already impressed with what they have seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending the very first Victorious festival, which took place at the Dockyard in Old Portsmouth, Caroline said that the event has come a long way and that this is now a much better festival for the area.

Pictured: Gale Banks (Right) and Caroline Lord (Left) at Victorious Festival 2023.

SEE ALSO: Billy Nomates took to the Common Stage this afternoon

The pair have travelled down to the city from Surrey and they are excited to see Kasabian, Jamiroquai and The Charlatans.

Caroline said: “It is much better. The Dockyard was awful, I think that it was the first year they did it. There was concrete everywhere, there was no where to sit and it wasn’t the best.

"We are hoping that the sun continues to shine.”

Gale said: “This is a lovely vibe, it is very spacious and in a nice location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is an amazing lineup, it is really varied for everyone.”

The fun will continue over the bank holiday weekend with acts including Mumford & Sons, Ellie Goulding and Sigala all performing over the next two days.