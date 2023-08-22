Thousands of people will be flocking to the city at the weekend to attend Victorious Festival and a number of people will be hoping to find a parking space somewhere in the city.

Here is a list of the car park options available to people:

Portsmouth Cascades – This car park is situated in Portsmouth town centre and up to 594 parking spaces will be available for ticket holders and those heading into the town to do some shopping over the weekend. The car park will be open from 8am on Friday and Saturday and it will open at 10am on Sunday, closing at 4:45pm.

Here are the places that you can park over the bank holiday weekend.

Prices will start at £1.70 and will go up to £25 for 24 hours.

Portsmouth Market Way – This car park is operational 24 hours a day and has 559 parking spaces to choose from. Prices will start at £1.95 and go up according to how long you stay there.

Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station – This car park has 25 parking spaces up for grabs and it is positioned near Guildhall and next to the train station.

Clarence Pier Car Park – Situated on the seafront of Southsea, this car park has 154 car parking spaces and is due to be extremely busy on the day of the festival.

Portsmouth City Council also has 25 car parks in the city which can be accessed – to find them, click here. Some of the car parks including the Pyramids and the D-Day Museum car park will not be open due to the festival.