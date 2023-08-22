Victorious Festival will take place in Portsmouth soon, with music fans flocking to Southsea Common for the three-day event. This year, the popular music festival will take place between August 25 and 29.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford & Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But can you still get tickets for Victorious Festival 2023 and how much do they cost? Here’s everything you need to know.

Victorious Festival 2023 tickets - are they still available?

Most Popular

Taking place in Southsea on August 25, 26 and 27 the three-day event is one of the biggest and best our city has to offer. The festival features music, comedy, food and drink and children's activities to make sure there is something for everyone. Jamiroquai headline on the Friday night, Kasabian on the Saturday and Mumford & Sons on the Sunday. Tickets and information at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk

There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.

Victorious Festival 2023 tickets - how to buy and prices

Weekend tickets with camping:

Weekend camping standard - £210

Weekend camping (13-17 years) -£195

Weekend camping (5-12 years) - £34

Weekend camping (under 5) - £4

Weekend tickets without camping:

Weekend standard - £190

Weekend (5 to 12 years) - £24

Weekend (under 5s) - £3

Day tickets:

Standard - £70

5 to 12 years - £8

Under 5s- £1