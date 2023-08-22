Victorious Festival 2023 tickets: Are they still available, how to buy and price explained
Victorious Festival is around the corner - but can you still get tickets to the Portsmouth music event?
Victorious Festival will take place in Portsmouth soon, with music fans flocking to Southsea Common for the three-day event. This year, the popular music festival will take place between August 25 and 29.
In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford & Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.
But can you still get tickets for Victorious Festival 2023 and how much do they cost? Here’s everything you need to know.
Victorious Festival 2023 tickets - are they still available?
There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.
Victorious Festival 2023 tickets - how to buy and prices
Weekend tickets with camping:
Weekend camping standard - £210
Weekend camping (13-17 years) -£195
Weekend camping (5-12 years) - £34
Weekend camping (under 5) - £4
Weekend tickets without camping:
Weekend standard - £190
Weekend (5 to 12 years) - £24
Weekend (under 5s) - £3
Day tickets:
Standard - £70
5 to 12 years - £8
Under 5s- £1
To purchase last minute tickets for Victorious Festival 2023, visit the event’s website.