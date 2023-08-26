The Batala Portsmouth Encontro, a Samba collective featuring members of Batala Portsmouth and a selection of international drummers, brought a burst of colour and energy as they arrived in formation at Victorious Festival. In the first of several performances scheduled for the festival, more than 280 drummers paraded onto the site at 11.00am bringing a taste of South America to Southsea.

Batala featured at Victorious Festival last year in an impromptu performance with Sam Ryder. The star invited the samba drum band to perform his Eurovision hit ‘Spaceman’ on the main stage - as a completely last minute decision.

At this year’s festival, the scores of drummers also performed at the World Music village, on Castle Field and on the Common Field.