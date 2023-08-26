News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: 8 pictures from Raye's emotional performance on Portsmouth's Southsea Common

Crowds were blown away by a powerful performance for R&B artist Raye on the first day of this year’s Victorious Festival.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST

The rising star, who released her debut album earlier this year, performer a mix of emotional ballads and upbeat dance tracks on the main Southsea Common stage on Friday, August 25 ahead of Jamiroquai’s headline set.

A singe and songwriter, Raye – also known by her birth name Rachel Keen – has worked with musicians such as Beyoncé, David Guetta and John Legend and covers deeply personal topics in her song lyrics.

Her setlist this year included Black Mascara, Ice Cream Man and Oscar Winning Hearts.Here are 8 photographs from Raye’s show at this year’s festival.

Raye performing on the Common Stage on Friday, August 25.

1. Raye at the Victorious Festival 2023

Raye performing on the Common Stage on Friday, August 25. Photo: Paul Windsor

Raye performing on the Common Stage on Friday, August 25.

2. Raye at Victorious Festival

Raye wowed the crowd with her incredible performance at Victorious Festival on Friday evening. Photo: Alex Shute

Raye wowed the crowd with her incredible performance at Victorious Festival on Friday evening.

3. Raye at Victorious 2023

Raye wowed the crowd with her incredible performance at Victorious Festival on Friday evening. Photo: Alex Shute

Raye wowed the crowd with her incredible performance at Victorious Festival on Friday evening.

4. Raye at Victorious 2023

Raye wowed the crowd with her incredible performance at Victorious Festival on Friday evening. Photo: Alex Shute

