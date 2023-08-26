Victorious Festival 2023: 8 pictures from Raye's emotional performance on Portsmouth's Southsea Common
The rising star, who released her debut album earlier this year, performer a mix of emotional ballads and upbeat dance tracks on the main Southsea Common stage on Friday, August 25 ahead of Jamiroquai’s headline set.
A singe and songwriter, Raye – also known by her birth name Rachel Keen – has worked with musicians such as Beyoncé, David Guetta and John Legend and covers deeply personal topics in her song lyrics.
Her setlist this year included Black Mascara, Ice Cream Man and Oscar Winning Hearts.Here are 8 photographs from Raye’s show at this year’s festival.