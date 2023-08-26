News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Victorious Festival 2023: Met Office says "sunshine and showers" for weekend - organisers for Southsea Common event add: "Don’t forget that rain jacket."

The weekend weather for Victorious Festival revellers is one of sunshine and showers – with party-goers already subjected to both wet and sunny weather.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read

The Met Office says Saturday is the most unsettled day with even thundery weather on the cards.

READ NOW: McFly special guests

In a post for the south east region, the forecaster said: “A fine start to the day, with spells of sunshine for most however, showers will soon develop and become widespread. Some of the showers will be heavy and locally thundery, particularly during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.”

For Sunday, the Met Office added: “Sunny spells and further scattered showers on Sunday, though not as heavy and widespread as previous days. Showers perhaps heavier in western parts, then fading quickly in the evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.”

Meanwhile, Victorious posting on social media on Saturday morning, said: “Weather-wise it’s looking like a mix of sunshine and showers so don’t forget that rain jacket.”

Related topics:Victorious Festival 2023Met Office