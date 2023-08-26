The Met Office says Saturday is the most unsettled day with even thundery weather on the cards.

In a post for the south east region, the forecaster said: “A fine start to the day, with spells of sunshine for most however, showers will soon develop and become widespread. Some of the showers will be heavy and locally thundery, particularly during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.”

For Sunday, the Met Office added: “Sunny spells and further scattered showers on Sunday, though not as heavy and widespread as previous days. Showers perhaps heavier in western parts, then fading quickly in the evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.”