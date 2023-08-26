News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Huge McFly hint now confirmed with band set to rock Castle Stage today

Victorious dropped a huge hint on Friday about who Saturday’s surprise guests would be – telling festival-goers: “It’s All About You.”
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST

Now the festival organisers have confirmed that this year’s surprise guest will be McFly, with their song, “All About You” being a fan favourite.

The band will be performing on the Castle Stage at 1.05pm until 1.35pm today.

The hint had appeared on the event’s app on Friday evening, with the message: “Obviously, this year It’s All About You, so head to the Castle Stage at 1.05pm for a surprise set.”

The band performed at CarFest 2023 near Basingstoke on Friday, prompting many fans to tie the two Hampshire events together.

Meanwhile, the festival posting ahead of Day two, said on Twitter: “Good Morning Southsea! We can’t wait to bring you day 2 of Victorious Festival! Weather-wise it’s looking like a mix of sunshine and showers so don’t forget that rain jacket.”

For the latest information from the event download the Victorious app and see Saturday’s running order and Sunday’s running order.

