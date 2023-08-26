Now the festival organisers have confirmed that this year’s surprise guest will be McFly, with their song, “All About You” being a fan favourite.

The band will be performing on the Castle Stage at 1.05pm until 1.35pm today.

The hint had appeared on the event’s app on Friday evening, with the message: “Obviously, this year It’s All About You, so head to the Castle Stage at 1.05pm for a surprise set.”

The band performed at CarFest 2023 near Basingstoke on Friday, prompting many fans to tie the two Hampshire events together.

Meanwhile, the festival posting ahead of Day two, said on Twitter: “Good Morning Southsea! We can’t wait to bring you day 2 of Victorious Festival! Weather-wise it’s looking like a mix of sunshine and showers so don’t forget that rain jacket.”