Victorious Festival 2023: No South Western trains will run in or out of Portsmouth on day two of the festival
South Western Railway has confirmed that it will not be operating trains to or from Portsmouth on August 26 due to RMT strike action.
A significantly reduced service will operate across the SWR network with many lines being closed and trains only running between 7am and 7pm.
As on previous RMT strike days, there will be no services on the lines between Woking and Portsmouth Harbour via Guildford, or between Eastleigh and Portsmouth Harbour via Fareham.
Customers looking to use SWR services to travel to events are advised to make alternative travel arrangements.
SEE ALSO: Festival-goers could see transport chaos as First Bus workers plan August bank holiday strike
This includes the Victorious Festival and the Stevenage v Portsmouth football match as fans will not be able to get a train that travels in the direction of London.
There will be no SWR services from Portsmouth Harbour, however, the station will be open for people wishing to take the Wightlink ferry to Ryde and a normal service will operate on the Island Line.
Stuart Meek, Chief Operating Officer at South Western Railway, said: “We’re sorry that customers will once again face disruption due to strike action by the RMT union.
“As on previous RMT strike days, South Western Railway is unable to serve the two routes to Portsmouth, which will affect a number of events on Saturday 26 August. If you are attending these events, you will need to make alternative travel arrangements.
“Once again, we’re sorry for the disruption, and thankful for our customers’ patience during these latest RMT strikes.”