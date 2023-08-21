A significantly reduced service will operate across the SWR network with many lines being closed and trains only running between 7am and 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As on previous RMT strike days, there will be no services on the lines between Woking and Portsmouth Harbour via Guildford, or between Eastleigh and Portsmouth Harbour via Fareham.

South Western Railway will not be running any trains in or out of Portsmouth on August 26.

Customers looking to use SWR services to travel to events are advised to make alternative travel arrangements.

There will be no SWR services from Portsmouth Harbour, however, the station will be open for people wishing to take the Wightlink ferry to Ryde and a normal service will operate on the Island Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Meek, Chief Operating Officer at South Western Railway, said: “We’re sorry that customers will once again face disruption due to strike action by the RMT union.

“As on previous RMT strike days, South Western Railway is unable to serve the two routes to Portsmouth, which will affect a number of events on Saturday 26 August. If you are attending these events, you will need to make alternative travel arrangements.