Victorious Festival 2023: This is how much the merchandise will cost
Victorious has an official merchandise stand where people can pick up a number of treats to take home with them.
The merchandise stand has been running for the past few years and each year, the queues get bigger and bigger with people wanting to buy something to remember their music-filled weekend.
Here is how much the merchandise stand is charging:
T-shirts (Printed) – £28
T-shirts kids – £20
T-shirts (Embroidered) – £30
Football shirts – £60
Football shirts kids – £40
Hoodies/ zipped hoodies – £42
Bucket hats – £20
Socks – £12
Mugs – £ 15
Tote Bag – £15
Water Bottles – £7
Lanyards – £ 7