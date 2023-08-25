News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: This is how much the merchandise will cost

If you are someone who likes to take a piece of a festival home with them, then look no further because Victorious has got you covered.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST

Victorious has an official merchandise stand where people can pick up a number of treats to take home with them.

The merchandise stand has been running for the past few years and each year, the queues get bigger and bigger with people wanting to buy something to remember their music-filled weekend.

Here is how much the merchandise stand is charging:

There is a number of things that ticket-holders can buy if they want to keep a piece of the festival with them.There is a number of things that ticket-holders can buy if they want to keep a piece of the festival with them.
T-shirts (Printed) – £28

T-shirts kids – £20

T-shirts (Embroidered) – £30

Football shirts – £60

Football shirts kids – £40

Hoodies/ zipped hoodies – £42

Bucket hats – £20

Socks – £12

Mugs – £ 15

Tote Bag – £15

Water Bottles – £7

Lanyards – £ 7

For more information about the event, the lineup and the stages, download the Victorious Festival app or click here.

