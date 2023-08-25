This year the festival organisers have introduced a number of new things including a brand new app which can be used across the weekend to find set times and stages, and they have also invested in the wifi that people can access.

The festival is spread over three days, August 25, 26 and 27 and this year the likes of mumford & Sons, Ellie Goulding, Kasabian and Jamiroquai will all be performing.

Drone photo of Victorious Festival crowds on Day 2 Picture: Shaun Roster