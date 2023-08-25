News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Victorious Festival 2023: Thousands of people flock to Portsmouth for huge music festival

The biggest music festival in Portsmouth is kicking off today as thousands travel into the city.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 08:51 BST

After months of anticipation, the biggest event in Portsmouth’s Calendar, has finally arrived and it is expected to be a brilliant weekend for everyone.

This year the festival organisers have introduced a number of new things including a brand new app which can be used across the weekend to find set times and stages, and they have also invested in the wifi that people can access.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival is spread over three days, August 25, 26 and 27 and this year the likes of mumford & Sons, Ellie Goulding, Kasabian and Jamiroquai will all be performing.

Drone photo of Victorious Festival crowds on Day 2 Picture: Shaun RosterDrone photo of Victorious Festival crowds on Day 2 Picture: Shaun Roster
Drone photo of Victorious Festival crowds on Day 2 Picture: Shaun Roster
Most Popular

With the gates to the site officially opening at 10am today (August 25) it is expected that there will be a considerable amount of traffic getting in and out of the city as road closures will also be in place throughout the weekend.

For more information about the festival, click here.

SEE ALSO: Line up, set times and finish times for Friday August 25

Related topics:Portsmouth