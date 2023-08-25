Victorious Festival 2023: Thousands of people flock to Portsmouth for huge music festival
After months of anticipation, the biggest event in Portsmouth’s Calendar, has finally arrived and it is expected to be a brilliant weekend for everyone.
This year the festival organisers have introduced a number of new things including a brand new app which can be used across the weekend to find set times and stages, and they have also invested in the wifi that people can access.
The festival is spread over three days, August 25, 26 and 27 and this year the likes of mumford & Sons, Ellie Goulding, Kasabian and Jamiroquai will all be performing.
With the gates to the site officially opening at 10am today (August 25) it is expected that there will be a considerable amount of traffic getting in and out of the city as road closures will also be in place throughout the weekend.