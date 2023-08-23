Victorious Festival 2023: Line up, set times and finish times for Friday August 25
Victorious Festival 2023 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Friday, August 25 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.
Common Stage
- The Mary Wallopers – 12.15pm to 12.45pm
- Blossoms – 1.15 to 2pm
- Billy Nomates – 2.30pm to 3pm
- Mae Muller – 3.30pm to 4.15pm
- The Charlatans – 4.45 to 5.30 pm
- Friendly Fires – 6.15pm to 7pm
- Raye – 7.45pm to 8.35pm
- Jamiroquai – 9.20pm to 10.50pm
Castle Stage
- Sophie Isella – 12.05pm to 12.35pm
- Ellie Dixon – 1.05pm to 1.35pm
- Katy J Pearson – 2.05pm to 2.35pm
- Cian Ducrot – 3.05pm to 3.35pm
- The View – 4.05pm 4.35pm
- Circa Waves – 5.05pm to 7.50pm
- Katy B – 6.35pm to 7.20pm
- Jake Bugg 8.05pm to 8.55pm
- Pete Tong Orchestra Ibiza Classics – 9.40pm to 10.55pm
Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:
- Omid Djalili – 5.10pm to 5.55pm
- Supersonics (Oasis tribute) – 9.30pm to 10.30pm