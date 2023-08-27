News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Victorious Festival 2023: Watch Rewind get crowd going in Acoustic arena with garage anthems

Rewind got the crowd going in the Acoustic arena at Victorious Festival with garage anthems.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Aug 2023, 20:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 20:21 BST

The band blasted out well known tracks from yesteryear such as Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude, Craig David’s Rewind, and Do you really like it by DJ Pied Piper and the Master of Ceremonies.

READ NOW: Dara O’Briain at festival

During the sunshine of Sunday afternoon, people could not hold back to the catchy tunes as they enjoyed the set.

See the video for more.