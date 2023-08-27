Victorious Festival 2023: Watch Rewind get crowd going in Acoustic arena with garage anthems
Rewind got the crowd going in the Acoustic arena at Victorious Festival with garage anthems.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Aug 2023, 20:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 20:21 BST
The band blasted out well known tracks from yesteryear such as Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude, Craig David’s Rewind, and Do you really like it by DJ Pied Piper and the Master of Ceremonies.
READ NOW: Dara O’Briain at festival
During the sunshine of Sunday afternoon, people could not hold back to the catchy tunes as they enjoyed the set.
See the video for more.