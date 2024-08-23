Victorious Festival 2024: 10 phenomenal pictures from Pacific Avenue and Razorlight set

By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:19 BST
Victorious Festival has got off to a brilliant start.

Razorlight and Pacific Avenue have taken the stage by storm this morning as they kick-started the three-day weekend music festival. The event, which is taking place on Southsea Common, will welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Becky Hill, Jess Glynne and Fatboy Slim.

Here are 10 pictures of the crowd from Razorlight and Pacific Avenue sets:

Victorious Festival 2024 in Portsmouth on Friday, August 23, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-9415)

1. Victorious Festival 2024

Victorious Festival 2024 in Portsmouth on Friday, August 23, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-9415) Photo: Sarah Standing

Victorious Festival 2024 in Portsmouth on Friday, August 23, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-9396)

2. Victorious Festival 2024

Victorious Festival 2024 in Portsmouth on Friday, August 23, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-9396) Photo: Sarah Standing

Victorious Festival 2024 in Portsmouth on Friday, August 23, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-9387)

3. Victorious Festival 2024

Victorious Festival 2024 in Portsmouth on Friday, August 23, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-9387) Photo: Sarah Standing

Victorious Festival 2024 in Portsmouth on Friday, August 23, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4554)

4. Victorious Festival 2024

Victorious Festival 2024 in Portsmouth on Friday, August 23, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-4554) Photo: Sarah Standing

