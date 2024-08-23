Razorlight and Pacific Avenue have taken the stage by storm this morning as they kick-started the three-day weekend music festival. The event, which is taking place on Southsea Common, will welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Becky Hill, Jess Glynne and Fatboy Slim.
Here are 10 pictures of the crowd from Razorlight and Pacific Avenue sets:
1. Victorious Festival 2024
Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Victorious Festival 2024
Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Victorious Festival 2024
Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Victorious Festival 2024
Photo: Sarah Standing
