Victorious Festival 2024: Clean up takes place as summer spectacular ends for another year - pictures

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:27 BST
Workers are clearing up Victorious Festival after an unforgettable year.

The Castle Stage is being taken down alongside fences and banners, with Southsea Common being cleaned up once again. The festival saw several wonderful performances from The Kooks, Red Rum Club, Becky Hill, Al Murray, James Bay, Wet Leg, Biffy Clyro and more.

See our photo gallery of how the clean-up operation is going:

The Castle Stage is dismantled. Site clearance after Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-005)

1. Victorious Festival Clean Up

The Castle Stage is dismantled. Site clearance after Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-005) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Bunting is removed near the D-Day Story LC T7074 landing craft. Site clearance after Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-017)

2. Victorious Festival Clean Up

Bunting is removed near the D-Day Story LC T7074 landing craft. Site clearance after Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-017) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Site clearance after Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-011)

3. Victorious Festival Clean Up

Site clearance after Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-011) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Letters and characters put to one side for next year. Site clearance after Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-015)

4. Victorious Festival Clean Up

Letters and characters put to one side for next year. Site clearance after Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-015) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

