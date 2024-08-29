Workers are clearing up Victorious Festival after an unforgettable year.
The Castle Stage is being taken down alongside fences and banners, with Southsea Common being cleaned up once again. The festival saw several wonderful performances from The Kooks, Red Rum Club, Becky Hill, Al Murray, James Bay, Wet Leg, Biffy Clyro and more.
See our photo gallery of how the clean-up operation is going:
1. Victorious Festival Clean Up
The Castle Stage is dismantled. Site clearance after Victorious, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-005) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
