Victorious Festival 2024: Delighted crowds enjoy day one as eagerly awaited festival kicks off - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:49 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 16:55 BST
An eagerly awaited festival has finally arrived for music fans as crowds flock to Southsea to revel in the occasion

Victorious Festival 2024 kicked off today (August 23) as revellers flocked to one of the largest city festival in the UK. Crowds have not been disappointed so far as they have explored the surroundings, checking out all of the food stands, stages and activities on offer.

Friday has a stellar line up with Razorlight, Maximo Park, Idles, Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Snow Patrol all set to grace the stage. That is all in build-up to the headline act as Fat Boy Slim is set to get the crowds dancing.

Here are 76 amazing pictures of fans enjoying day one of the festival:

Crowds enjoy day one at Victorious Festival 2024, Friday, August 23.

1. Victorious Festival 2024 - Friday

Crowds enjoy day one at Victorious Festival 2024, Friday, August 23. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Crowds enjoy day one at Victorious Festival

2. Victorious Festival 2024

Crowds enjoy day one at Victorious Festival Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Crowds enjoy day one at Victorious Festival

3. Victorious Festival 2024

Crowds enjoy day one at Victorious Festival Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Crowds enjoy day one at Victorious Festival.

4. Victorious Festival 2024

Crowds enjoy day one at Victorious Festival. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

