Victorious Festival 2024: Fabulous highlights from Sunday with picture perfect scenes

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2024, 16:24 BST
The third and final day of Victorious has got off to a fantastic start with thousands flocking to Southsea Common to enjoy another great day of entertainment,

Performances from The Kooks, Red Rum Club and Brooke Combe have been among the highlights so far with more fabulous performances to follow later in the day.

See our pictures from the day so far:

Waiting for The Kooks

1. Victorious crowds on Sunday

Waiting for The Kooks

The Common Stage

2. Victorious crowds on Sunday

The Common Stage

Pictured - The Kooks

3. Victorious crowds on Sunday

Pictured - The Kooks

The Kooks blew the crowd away on Sunday afternoon as the played the Common Stage to a packed audience.

4. The Kooks blew the crowd away on Sunday afternoon as the played the Common Stage to a packed audience. Pictured - The Kooks Photos by Alex Shute

The Kooks blew the crowd away on Sunday afternoon as the played the Common Stage to a packed audience.

