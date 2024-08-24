From the incredible graphics to the fireworks and laser display, Fatboy Slim definitely put on an exceptional performance in Southsea – and people loved it. The set finished the frist day with a bang and there were thousands of people at the Common Stage dancing and singing along. He also had a picture montage of artwork by My Dog Sighs on the screens beside the stage to open up his set which resulted in people going crazy at the local reference.
My Dog Sighs posted to social media this morning, and he said: “A huge grin as Fatboy Slim headlined Victorious Festival last night wearing a custom My Dog Sighs shirt and projected a whole bunch of work as part of the visuals.
“Thank you Norman. You are a legend.”
Here are 8 amazing pictures of Fatboy Slim at Victorious Festival:
