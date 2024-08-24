Victorious Festival 2024: Festival goers kitted out with wellies and raincoats amid shocking weather - Pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Aug 2024, 13:20 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 14:11 BST
The rain isn’t putting a damper on things this afternoon.

Despite a terrible weather forecast, people are not letting the rain damper their spirits as they explore the festival site. A lot of people will be heading to the Castle Stage to watch the secret set which will be performed by Busted following an announcement this morning (August 24) confirming the band will play. People will also have the opportunity to watch Tom Walker, Pixies, Jamie T and more.

For more information about Victorious, click here.

Here are 12 pictures of the wet weather at Victorious this morning:

Saturday morning at Victorious Festival 2024Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Victorious Festival 2024

Saturday morning at Victorious Festival 2024Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

