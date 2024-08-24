The Courteeners wowed spectators at Victorious Festival when they played the Common Stage on Saturday, August 24. Playing in the slot just before headliner Jamie T they put on a headline worthy performance as they rattled of hits from their extensive back catalogue.
Fans received them ecstatically as a flare hung a red cloud across the stage as bodies jumped all around. A set to remember.
Here are 24 pictures of the Courteeners at the Common Stage.
