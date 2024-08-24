The London born artist, known for her tracks ‘Hold My Hand’ and ‘I’ll Be There’ put on a wonderful show on Friday (August 23) – and she certainly got the weekend of music off to a fantastic start. Crowds were captivated by the singer’s spectacular performance as they danced the night away.
Here are 9 wonderful pictures:
1. Victorious Festival 2024: Jess Glynne
Jess Glynne at Castle Stage Pictured: Jess Glynne Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Victorious Festival 2024: Jess Glynne
Jess Glynne at Castle Stage Pictured: Crowds watched Jess's performance Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
3. Victorious Festival 2024: Jess Glynne
Jess Glynne at Castle Stage Pictured: Jess Glynne Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
4. Victorious Festival 2024: Jess Glynne
Jess Glynne at Southsea Castle Stage Pictured: Jess Glynne Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.