Victorious Festival: Jubilant crowds embrace day two of Southsea festival despite rainy start - in 43 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Aug 2024, 18:06 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 18:12 BST

Despite a rainy start to the day, festival goers have made the most of the treasured festival.

The rain wasn’t going to put a stop to peope enjoying themselves at Victorious today (August 24). The three day festival is in full swing as thousands embrace the event and rock out to some exceptional performances from the likes of comedian, Frankie Boyle, Holly Humberstone and Busted who performed the secret set.

Here are 43 pictures of day two at Victorious Festival 2024:

Watching the Tors on stage despite the downpour. Picture: Mike Cooter (240824)

Watching the Tors on stage despite the downpour. Picture: Mike Cooter (240824) Photo: Mike Cooter

Mike Wheeler (58), Brigeth Encalada (24) and Ben Wheeler (25) from Oxford bringing some glitter to the gathering. Picture: Mike Cooter (240824)

Mike Wheeler (58), Brigeth Encalada (24) and Ben Wheeler (25) from Oxford bringing some glitter to the gathering. Picture: Mike Cooter (240824) Photo: Mike Cooter

Saturday morning at Victorious Festival 2024Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Saturday morning at Victorious Festival 2024Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Saturday morning at Victorious Festival 2024Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Saturday morning at Victorious Festival 2024Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

