Victorious Festival 2024: Louis Tomlinson draws in thousands as he performs- and includes two One Direction songs

By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 18:22 BST
Thousands of people flocked to the Common Stage as Louis Tomlinson performs.

Louis Tomlinson took to the stage today (August 23) and thousands of people turned out to hear the former One Direction member sing his heart out – and he did not disappoint. The crowd went wild when he started singing Drag Me Down by One Direction.

For more information about Victorious Festival, click here.

Here are 26 incredible pictures:

Louis Tomlinson Pictured: Louis Tomlinson singing on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Pictured: Louis Tomlinson singing on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Louis Tomlinson Pictured: Louis Tomlinson singing on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Pictured: Louis Tomlinson singing on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Louis Tomlinson Pictured: Louis Tomlinson singing on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Pictured: Louis Tomlinson singing on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Louis Tomlinson Pictured: Louis Tomlinson singing on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Pictured: Louis Tomlinson singing on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Louis Tomlinson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.