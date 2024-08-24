Victorious Festival 2024: Mock the Week comedian Frankie Boyle has people in stitches - 12 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Aug 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 16:52 BST

Laughter echoed through the comedy tent as Frankie Boyle had people in hysterics.

The Scottish comedian, who became popular following his time on Mock the Week, took to the stage in the comedy tent today (August 24) – and pepole were left wanting more. Crowds gathered in and around the tent as the comedy headliner began performing and laughter echoed throughout the tent. Other comedy headliners include Russell Howard, who performed yesterday, and Al Murray, who will be at the event tomorrow.

For more information about Victorious Festival, click here.

Here are 12 pictures from Frankie Boyle’s comedy set:

Pictured: Comedian Frankie Boyle performing at Big Top Comedy and Cabaret tentPicture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Frankie Boyle

Pictured: Comedian Frankie Boyle performing at Big Top Comedy and Cabaret tentPicture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Comedian Frankie Boyle performing at Big Top Comedy and Cabaret tent Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Frankie Boyle

Pictured: Comedian Frankie Boyle performing at Big Top Comedy and Cabaret tentPicture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Comedian Frankie Boyle performing at Big Top Comedy and Cabaret tent Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Frankie Boyle

Pictured: Comedian Frankie Boyle performing at Big Top Comedy and Cabaret tentPicture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Comedian Frankie Boyle performing at Big Top Comedy and Cabaret tent Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Frankie Boyle

Pictured: Comedian Frankie Boyle performing at Big Top Comedy and Cabaret tentPicture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

