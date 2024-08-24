Headlining Friday night was the incredible Grammy and Brit award-winning DJ, Fatboy Slim, who brought one of the most memorable Friday night opening parties to Southsea with a pyro and confetti filled set full of back to back hits including Praise You, Right Here Right Now and Rockafeller Skank. One Direction star Louis Tomlinson brought in one of the biggest crowds of the day with his first UK festival performance which included a rendition of 1D’s Drag Me Down. Friday also welcomed performances from Idles, Snow Patrol, Lottery Winners, Maximo Park and Jess Glynne.
Alongside the music and comedy, families enjoyed the sunshine in Victorious’ Kids Arena. TV presenter Katy Ashworth took to the stage on Friday for the ultimate disco party and little ones also enjoyed bounce fitness session, Jedi training, the world’s biggest bouncy castle, climbing walls, retro gaming, cupcake decorating and face painting.
Performances for day two will commence from 12:15pm on the Common Stage and the likes of Tom Walker, Jamie T, Courteeners, Pixies and Sugababes will all be taking to the stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.