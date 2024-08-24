Victorious Festival 2024: Surprise guests Busted astonish crowds with tremendous set

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Aug 2024, 14:40 BST
Victorious crowds welcomed Busted with open arms as they took to Castle Stage to perform.

The surprise guests had fans going crazy as they performed an impeccable set list of classic hits including Year 3000. The organisers of Victorious have been hinting at who could be performing – and everyone was over the moon when it was confirmed that it was Busted.

Here are 24 pictures of crowds enjoying the Busted performance:

Pictured: Busted performs on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Busted performs on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Busted Band performed on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Busted Band performed on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: The Crowds watching Busted band performance on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: The Crowds watching Busted band performance on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Busted performed on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Busted performed on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

