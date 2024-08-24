The surprise guests had fans going crazy as they performed an impeccable set list of classic hits including Year 3000. The organisers of Victorious have been hinting at who could be performing – and everyone was over the moon when it was confirmed that it was Busted.
Here are 24 pictures of crowds enjoying the Busted performance:
1. BUSTED
Pictured: Busted performs on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. BUSTED
Pictured: Busted Band performed on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
3. BUSTED
Pictured: The Crowds watching Busted band performance on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
4. BUSTED
Pictured: Busted performed on Castle stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
