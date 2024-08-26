Nearly 80,000 people attended Victorious Festival over the weekend and after that amount of footfall there is a lot of clearing up to do. Teams are working hard to restore Southsea Common back to its original self as litter is collected and the stages start to come down.

It was not long ago that Biffy Clyro was bringing down the house to rapturous applause but the scene this morning (August 26) is much more serene. While it is sad that the festival is over, the clean up work means that the common will be available to the public again soon.

Here are 7 pictures of the site being cleaned up and taken down:

Victorious Festival 2024 clean-up The epic weekend has come to an end with crews wasting no time to clean up and start taking down the stage.

Victorious Festival 2024 clean-up After nearly 80,000 people attended everyday over the three day festival, this morning cut a different scene at the site.

Victorious Festival 2024 clean-up A deserted Southsea Common after a weekend of epic music and comedy sets.