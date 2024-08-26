Nearly 80,000 people attended Victorious Festival over the weekend and after that amount of footfall there is a lot of clearing up to do. Teams are working hard to restore Southsea Common back to its original self as litter is collected and the stages start to come down.
It was not long ago that Biffy Clyro was bringing down the house to rapturous applause but the scene this morning (August 26) is much more serene. While it is sad that the festival is over, the clean up work means that the common will be available to the public again soon.
Here are 7 pictures of the site being cleaned up and taken down:
