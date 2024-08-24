Crowds gathered around the Common Stage this afternoon to get a glimpse of Scottish singer-songwriter, Tom Walker, who is best known for his song ‘Leave a Light On.’ The set was phenomenal and had people in awe at his vocals.
Here are five pictures of Tom Walker performing:
1. Victorious Festival: Tom Walker
Tom Walker took to the stage this afternoon at Victorious Festival 2024. Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Victorious Festival: Tom Walker
Southsea - Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday 24th August 2024Photo Credit Emma Terracciano/Alamy Live News Photo: Emma Terracciano : E J Event Photography
3. Victorious Festival: Tom Walker
Southsea - Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday 24th August 2024Photo Credit Emma Terracciano/Alamy Live News Photo: Emma Terracciano : E J Event Photography
4. Victorious Festival: Tom Walker
Southsea - Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday 24th August 2024Photo Credit Emma Terracciano/Alamy Live News Photo: Emma Terracciano : E J Event Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.