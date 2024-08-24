Victorious Festival 2024: Tom Walker stuns Southsea crowd with wonderful vocals

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Aug 2024, 15:44 BST
Tom Walker has wowed people following his brilliant set at Victorious Festival this afternoon.

Crowds gathered around the Common Stage this afternoon to get a glimpse of Scottish singer-songwriter, Tom Walker, who is best known for his song ‘Leave a Light On.’ The set was phenomenal and had people in awe at his vocals.

Here are five pictures of Tom Walker performing:

Tom Walker took to the stage this afternoon at Victorious Festival 2024.

1. Victorious Festival: Tom Walker

Tom Walker took to the stage this afternoon at Victorious Festival 2024. Photo: Sarah Standing

Southsea - Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday 24th August 2024

2. Victorious Festival: Tom Walker

Southsea - Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday 24th August 2024 Photo: Emma Terracciano : E J Event Photography

Southsea - Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday 24th August 2024

3. Victorious Festival: Tom Walker

Southsea - Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday 24th August 2024 Photo: Emma Terracciano : E J Event Photography

Southsea - Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday 24th August 2024

4. Victorious Festival: Tom Walker

Southsea - Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday 24th August 2024 Photo: Emma Terracciano : E J Event Photography

