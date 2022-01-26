Festival organisers have donated more than £53,600 raised by last year’s event - bringing the grand total of donations made by Victorious to £334,329.

Nominations for who will benefit from each year’s donations are given by local residents and website submissions.

This year’s chosen charities include: The Elizabeth Foundation, Enable Ability, The Hive, The Groundlings, The Royal Naval Association, Portsmouth Young Carers/Carers Centre, EC Roberts, Meon Milton Football Club, Motiv8, Baffins Pond Association, Pompey Pensioners, Second Chance Portsmouth Cats, Arms Around The Child, and Tonic Music For Mental Health.

Motiv8 with a Victorious cheque.

James Ralls, festival director, said: ‘It's great for us to be able to continue working with these amazing local charities who are doing such good work in the city.

‘It has been a hard time for the cultural and charity sectors recently and it has been inspirational to us all at Victorious HQ to see the special work that the people on our donations list this year have been continuing to deliver in our communities despite the difficulty in them doing so.

‘They all have our admiration as well as our support.’

The team at The Roberts Centre receiving the cheque.

The Victorious team is set to visit this year’s chosen organisations to present the donations in person.

A representative from Enable Ability said: ‘Victorious Festival have been strong supporters of our charity, the kind donations and support for our charity goes a long way to improve the lives of the young people who form the Hampshire Youth Project; an important branch of the charity which reaches out to those aged 13 to 25 years old with mild to moderate learning/physical disabilities.

‘We provide weekly activities in a supported and safe environment, this improves confidence, self-esteem and provides excellent opportunities to gain volunteering and work experience which ultimately gives the young people the independence they deserve in life, like everyone else.’

The Baffins Pond Association.

Motiv8 is a charity that provides one to one mentoring and open access activities to young people in the area.

A spokesperson said: ‘The donation means so much to us, since the pandemic we have seen a huge increase in the number of young people reaching out to us because they are struggling, particularly with their wellbeing.

‘This money has helped young people get the support they need and made sure young people have a safe space when they need it most.’

The Roberts Centre team provides services across the city to help improve families’ difficult circumstances.

Outside Enable Ability.

A representative of the charity said: ‘The Roberts Centre is proud to receive support and funds on behalf of those we seek to support from the amazing Victorious event.

‘Victorious embodies all that is brilliant about Portsmouth, creative and life enhancing.

‘The support given to the work of the Roberts Centre enables us to demonstrate care and assistance to those who receive services.’

Baffins Pond, which is maintained by volunteers, also received a donation.

A spokesperson for the association maintaining the nature reserve said: ‘‘The donation from Victorious has been a lifeline to kick start a project for Stagg Wood and a dipping pond.

‘This will be used for local schools and the community and raise awareness for biodiversity.’

Representatives from The Hive.

