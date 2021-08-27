Traffic is building up on the Eastern Road as festival-goers seek to arrive to Victorious’ campsite in Farlington.

Congestion has also been reported in parts of Hilsea, along Norway Road, as well as on the slip road from the A27 heading to Farlington.

Portsmouth City Council has now warned people to avoid some highway routes in a bid to try and ease traffic jams.

Congestion has been reported across Portsmouth as Victorious gets underway.

In a statement on social media, the authority road’s Twitter account tweeted: ‘Eastern Road from junction (of) Anchorage Road to Farlington Road [roundabout] delays due to event traffic entering Farlington playing fields. Avoid area if possible.’

Hampshire traffic monitoring site Romanse added there were ‘very heavy delays on all approaches’ due to the festival.

Victorious is expected to attract tens of thousands of revellers over the bank holiday weekend.

All the action, on Southsea Common, kicks off today and concludes on Sunday.

