The festival in Southsea Common – which has seen more than 60,000 people attend in previous years – will be going ahead across the final weekend of August, starting with acts on Friday August, 27.

Now the event’s organisers are requiring all attendees to prove their Covid-19 status in order to enter.

Attendees must show they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity, or have a negative lateral flow test on the day of admission.

Victorious Festival has put in place stringent Covid-19 status checks.

Vaccination status and lateral flow results can be displayed on the NHS App, or a printed copy can be shown on entry.

Natural immunity can be proven with a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival, including 10 days self-isolation following the result.

In an announcement on the festival’s website, the event’s organisers said: ‘Like many other events happening this summer, in order to operate safely, we ask all ticket-holders aged 18 and over to demonstrate their Covid-19 status upon entering the festival.

Professor Green at Victorious Festival, 2019. Picture by Paul Windsor

‘We want to provide an amazing festival experience and keep our festival family safe, therefore we will be following government guidelines closely to ensure Covid-19 standards are met and we are working with local authorities to ensure the event has procedures in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

‘We will have additional security and facilities across the site to ensure a safe event for both our festival-goers as well as the local community.

‘In the event that we cannot go ahead due to Covid-19, your ticket will automatically roll over to 2022 or you’ll be given the option to receive a refund.’

The announcement follows the government mandating all nightclubs and venues with large crowds to require vaccine passports showing attendees have been double jabbed from the end of September.

