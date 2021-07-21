Victorious Festival in Southsea Common to require Covid-19 vaccine pass, immunity proof, or lateral flow test
THIS year’s Victorious Festival has put in place stringent Covid-19 status checks, including proof of vaccinations, natural immunity, or negative test results.
The festival in Southsea Common – which has seen more than 60,000 people attend in previous years – will be going ahead across the final weekend of August, starting with acts on Friday August, 27.
Now the event’s organisers are requiring all attendees to prove their Covid-19 status in order to enter.
Attendees must show they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity, or have a negative lateral flow test on the day of admission.
Vaccination status and lateral flow results can be displayed on the NHS App, or a printed copy can be shown on entry.
Natural immunity can be proven with a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival, including 10 days self-isolation following the result.
In an announcement on the festival’s website, the event’s organisers said: ‘Like many other events happening this summer, in order to operate safely, we ask all ticket-holders aged 18 and over to demonstrate their Covid-19 status upon entering the festival.
‘We want to provide an amazing festival experience and keep our festival family safe, therefore we will be following government guidelines closely to ensure Covid-19 standards are met and we are working with local authorities to ensure the event has procedures in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19.
‘We will have additional security and facilities across the site to ensure a safe event for both our festival-goers as well as the local community.
‘In the event that we cannot go ahead due to Covid-19, your ticket will automatically roll over to 2022 or you’ll be given the option to receive a refund.’
The announcement follows the government mandating all nightclubs and venues with large crowds to require vaccine passports showing attendees have been double jabbed from the end of September.