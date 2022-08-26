Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog: Musical extravaganza returns to Portsmouth today
VICTORIOUS Festival has returned to Portsmouth.
The musical extravaganza starts on Southsea Common today.
Festival-goers from across the country are set to flock to the event.
Read More
Most Popular
Stereophonics will be headlining the Common Stage today, with Bombay Bicycle Club and Primal Scream also set to perform.
Today’s weather will see sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, according to the Met Office.
An hour by hour forecast can be found here.
Visitors can also enjoy the World Music Stage today, with all its global beats and bangers.
The News will keep you updated on everything you need to know about the festival.
You can stay informed by following the live blog at the bottom of this article.
Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog
Last updated: Friday, 26 August, 2022, 22:00
Key Events
- Victorious Festival starts today and will be taking over Southsea Common.
- Today, Stereophonics will be headlining the Common Stage.
- Other bands performing today include Primal Scream and Bombay Bicycle Club
Welsh wonders
Headliners Stereophonics rocking Southsea Common as the final act on the first day of this year’s festival.
That’s all from us for today - hope you all enjoyed our posts throughout the day and join us tomorrow for more on day two!
Freewheeling... Bombay Bicycle Club have been enjoying their set - telling the audience how one of their first ever gigs was in Portsmouth
Feel the rhythm
Members of Drumnation Tribe, a community group which meets at Buckland Community Centre, are decked out in bright colours as they bring the rhythm.
From left: Annette Wincott, Lucy Walker, Katie Row, Hazel Hockey, and Jean Robson.
They have been performing at Victorious for about six years and will be hosting drumming workshops over the weekend.
Katie said: 'I've been part of the group for about six months. I'm absolutely loving being here, just buzzing'.
James’ frontman Tim Booth really got into the moment during his band’s set as he dived into the audience for a spot of crowdsurfing
Mike from Manchester is at Victorious for his fourth year.
He’s brought two ‘jazzy’ suits for the event.
The 65-year-old said: ‘I love it - and this year’s lineup is brilliant. I’m most looking forward to seeing Bastille. Here it’s so relaxed - it’s a great relaxed atmosphere. We’re right on the coast. It’s just heaven.’
Better than Reading Festival!
Polly Frank (centre), with her brother Ben and his wife Liz, said the festival had done a ‘a really good job’ making the site accessible. She said: ‘It’s really accessible. There’s an accessible entrance and it’s easy getting around.’ Ben added: ‘We had a horrible experience about 10 years ago at Reading Festival - it rained and we were dragging the wheelchair through the mud.’
Staff members Max Grady (in the black cap) and Lloyd Watts take a quick break at the entrance from checking tickets to express their creative side at the painting boards near The Creative Circle.
Glitz and glam
Husband and wife team Pipper Perrier and Tom Clifford are bringing the glitz and glam to festivalgoers with their stall Glitter Makes You Fitter.
Tom said: 'Victorious is always a good event, everyone's in a good mood. A great vibe.'
Business has been 'alright' so far, and Tom says they will 'wait and see' if it picks up over the weekend.
Birthday celebrations
Hannah Lewthwaite (from North End), Izzy McWilliams, Lotty De Beer, Amy McWilliams, and Richard Poole - all from Bournemouth - are loving Victorious Festival.
Today is Lotty's 39th birthday and the group of friends are out celebrating.
Hannah said: 'Victorious is the only time I can get them to come to Portsmouth. I'm looking forward to Self Esteem as I missed her at Glastonbury this year'.
Richard added: 'The line up is amazing this year. Smaller festivals are great - there's too much to see at festivals like Glastonbury'.
Natty’s Jerk
Natty’s Jerk Kitchen owner Natty Cruthfield giving his reaction to working at Victorious Festival.