The musical extravaganza starts on Southsea Common today.

Festival-goers from across the country are set to flock to the event.

The traditional signage high above Castle Field. Picture: Mike Cooter (240822)

Stereophonics will be headlining the Common Stage today, with Bombay Bicycle Club and Primal Scream also set to perform.

Today’s weather will see sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, according to the Met Office.

An hour by hour forecast can be found here.

Visitors can also enjoy the World Music Stage today, with all its global beats and bangers.

The News will keep you updated on everything you need to know about the festival.