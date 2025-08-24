The Sunday line-up at Victorious is expected to dazzle final day of the Southsea spectacular which has found itself at the centre of a row over the display of a Palestine flag.

Kings of Leon and Melanie C bring the three-day specular to a close following a disruptive first two days which saw The Mary Wallopers have their set cut off by the festival after they displayed a Palestine flag during their set - something against Victorious rules.

The Last Dinner Party, Cliffords and The Academic then later announced that they would no longer be performing following Friday’s incident prompting a reshuffle of the line-up.

No changes have been announced to Sunday’s line-up which is expected to continue as planned.