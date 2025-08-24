Victorious Festival LIVE - No changes to line up as Sunday expects to dazzle on final day of Southsea spectacular
Kings of Leon and Melanie C bring the three-day specular to a close following a disruptive first two days which saw The Mary Wallopers have their set cut off by the festival after they displayed a Palestine flag during their set - something against Victorious rules.
The Last Dinner Party, Cliffords and The Academic then later announced that they would no longer be performing following Friday’s incident prompting a reshuffle of the line-up.
No changes have been announced to Sunday’s line-up which is expected to continue as planned.
Follow our live blog today with the best of the highlights from today.