Victorious Festival LIVE - No changes to line up as Sunday expects to dazzle on final day of Southsea spectacular

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
The Sunday line-up at Victorious is expected to dazzle final day of the Southsea spectacular which has found itself at the centre of a row over the display of a Palestine flag.

Kings of Leon and Melanie C bring the three-day specular to a close following a disruptive first two days which saw The Mary Wallopers have their set cut off by the festival after they displayed a Palestine flag during their set - something against Victorious rules.

The Last Dinner Party, Cliffords and The Academic then later announced that they would no longer be performing following Friday’s incident prompting a reshuffle of the line-up.

No changes have been announced to Sunday’s line-up which is expected to continue as planned.

Follow our live blog today with the best of the highlights from today.

Victorious Festival - Sunday August 24

Key Events

  • Kings of Leon headline on the Common Stage
  • Melanie C headline on the Castle Stage
  • More sunshine expected at a very dusty Southsea Common
Related topics:Victorious Festival
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice