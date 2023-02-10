News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival is one of the most popular events of the year. Picture: Alex Shute

Victorious Festival: Nine of the best acts to perform at Portsmouth festival in years gone by

FOR the past decade, Victorious Festival has welcomed musical superstars from all over the world.

By David George
4 hours ago

From Bastille to Katy B, globally-renowned artists have been coming to Southsea for 10 years now – and organisers are celebrating the anniversary in style.

This year’s festival has already seen the likes of Kasabian and Ellie Goulding announced as headlines, with more on the way.

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: ‘This year’s line-up is one of our biggest to date and we’re thrilled to finally reveal more of the incredible acts our audience can look forward to in 2023. For the first time, Victorious will run for three full days and we’re proud of the expansive offering we have for our festival goers covering music, comedy and family entertainment. We’re already counting down the days at Victorious HQ, this year is going to be huge.’

Below are some of the best performances we’ve seen at the festival in previous years.

1. Frank Turner

Frank Turner at Victorious Festival in 2017.

Photo: Paul Windsor

2. Rita Ora

Rita Ora performed at the Southsea festival in 2017.

Photo: The News

3. Paul Weller

Paul Weller headlined Victorious Festival 2018 on the Saturday.

Photo: Paul Windsor

4. The Prodigy

Victorious Festival in 2018 saw The Prodigy as the headline act on the Sunday.

Photo: Vernon Nash

