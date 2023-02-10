This year’s festival has already seen the likes of Kasabian and Ellie Goulding announced as headlines, with more on the way.

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: ‘This year’s line-up is one of our biggest to date and we’re thrilled to finally reveal more of the incredible acts our audience can look forward to in 2023. For the first time, Victorious will run for three full days and we’re proud of the expansive offering we have for our festival goers covering music, comedy and family entertainment. We’re already counting down the days at Victorious HQ, this year is going to be huge.’