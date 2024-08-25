Victorious Festival: The highlights from Saturday's fabulous Portsmouth event

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 14:44 BST

It was another fantastic day at Victorious Festival yesterday despite the changeable weather with a surprise set from Busted among the many highlights of the day.

It got off to a rainy start which broke for a short while, then started again in the middle of a fantastic ‘secret set’ from Busted on the Castle Stage, followed by more downpours. But the weather soon cleared allowing festival goes to enjoy headline performances from Jamie T on the Common Stage, Pixies on the Castle Stage, Grove Armada on the Seaside Stage and Frankie Boyle in the Comedy tent.

See our photos on this gallery for some of the highlights of the day and watch the video embedded in this story - courtesy of Victorious Festival/Strong Island.

Busted performing on the Castle Stage -. Picture: Victorious Festival/Strong Island

1. Victorious Festival 2024: Saturday highlights

Busted performing on the Castle Stage -. Picture: Victorious Festival/Strong Island

Francesca Mant (26) and Charlie Floyd (25) who came down from London to see Jamie T. Picture: Mike Cooter (240824)

2. Victorious Festival 2024: Saturday highlights

Francesca Mant (26) and Charlie Floyd (25) who came down from London to see Jamie T. Picture: Mike Cooter (240824)

Courteeners Band performance at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Victorious Festival 2024: Saturday highlights

Courteeners Band performance at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious FestivalPicture: Emma Terracciano/E J Event Photography

4. Victorious Festival 2024: Saturday highlights

Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious FestivalPicture: Emma Terracciano/E J Event Photography

