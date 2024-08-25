It got off to a rainy start which broke for a short while, then started again in the middle of a fantastic ‘secret set’ from Busted on the Castle Stage, followed by more downpours. But the weather soon cleared allowing festival goes to enjoy headline performances from Jamie T on the Common Stage, Pixies on the Castle Stage, Grove Armada on the Seaside Stage and Frankie Boyle in the Comedy tent.
See our photos on this gallery for some of the highlights of the day and watch the video embedded in this story - courtesy of Victorious Festival/Strong Island.
Victorious Festival 2024: Saturday highlights
Busted performing on the Castle Stage -. Picture: Victorious Festival/Strong Island Photo: Victorious Festival/Strong Island
2. Victorious Festival 2024: Saturday highlights
Francesca Mant (26) and Charlie Floyd (25) who came down from London to see Jamie T. Picture: Mike Cooter (240824) Photo: Mike Cooter
3. Victorious Festival 2024: Saturday highlights
Courteeners Band performance at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
4. Victorious Festival 2024: Saturday highlights
Tom Walker on the common stage at Victorious FestivalPicture: Emma Terracciano/E J Event Photography Photo: Emma Terracciano
